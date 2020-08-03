Former Maharashtra CM and ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi's wife passes away

Manohar Joshi's wife Anagha Joshi died at her residence in Mumbai. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and former chief minister of Maharashtra Manohar Joshi's wife Anagha Joshi passed away at her residence in Mumbai, a close family aide said on Monday. She was 75.

She died late Sunday night following a prolonged illness for which she was undergoing treatment at her residence, the aide said.

Shiv Sena leaders Subash Desai, Sanjay Raut, and Milind Narvekar visited the residence of party leader Joshi in Dadar to pay condolences.

