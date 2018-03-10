Former minister Patangrao Kadam passes away

After days of struggle, senior Congress leader and former minister Patangrao Kadam, succumbed to his illness on Friday at Lilavati Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment



Patangrao Kadam was a former Forest minister for Maharashtra. He was also an educationist.

He was admitted in February under Dr MB Agarwal, a blood-cancer specialist, and his condition was critical. He was later put on ventilator and the hospital had remained tight-lipped about his ailments. However, it is learnt that Kadam had complaints of liver-related ailments along with diabetes.

Ravishankar, chief executive officer of Lilavati Hospital, confirmed that he died at 9.50pm on Friday. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had visited Lilavati hospital yesterday to enquire about him. She was accompanied by MPCC president Ashok Chavan, senior leader Prithviraj Chavan and AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash. Gandhi met Kadam's son and Youth Congress leader Vishwajit Kadam.

Founder of Bharati Vidyapeeth

Patangrao Kadam previously held the forest ministry in the Maharashtra government. He was an educationist and is the founder of Bharati Vidyapeeth. Kadam was the first person from his village, Sonsal, to pass the SSC examination. After that he joined Shivaji College at Satara, run by the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha.

Kadam obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Law and a Master's degree from the University of Pune. Kadam completed his research on 'Administrative Problems of Educational Administration in the 80s' for which he was awarded a Ph.D. in Management by the University of Pune.

