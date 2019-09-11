MENU

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick wears rival NFL gear to cheer boyfriend

Updated: Sep 11, 2019, 11:01 IST | A correspondent

My Arizona bffs flew to Chicago for a quick trip to support Aaron Rodgers play in the first game of the NFL season," she captioned an Instagram post with her friends

Danica Patrick

Former Nascar racer Danica Patrick, girlfriend of NFL star Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, recently showed her support to her boyfriend as she roamed in Chicago, wearing the Packers's jersey, who are rivals of Chicago Bears.

Danica Patrick

Danica, 37, is a long-time fan of the Chicago Bears. "Bravely walked all around Chicago in our Packers gear! People were actually pretty nice too! My Arizona bffs flew to Chicago for a quick trip to support Aaron Rodgers play in the first game of the NFL season," she captioned an Instagram post with her friends.

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Loading...

