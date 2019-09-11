Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick wears rival NFL gear to cheer boyfriend
My Arizona bffs flew to Chicago for a quick trip to support Aaron Rodgers play in the first game of the NFL season," she captioned an Instagram post with her friends
Former Nascar racer Danica Patrick, girlfriend of NFL star Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, recently showed her support to her boyfriend as she roamed in Chicago, wearing the Packers's jersey, who are rivals of Chicago Bears.
Danica, 37, is a long-time fan of the Chicago Bears. "Bravely walked all around Chicago in our Packers gear! People were actually pretty nice too! My Arizona bffs flew to Chicago for a quick trip to support Aaron Rodgers play in the first game of the NFL season," she captioned an Instagram post with her friends.
