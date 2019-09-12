Former naxal killed in Gadchiroli

Naxals killed one of their former colleagues and shot and wounded another in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said. Kishore alias Madhukar Mattami (32) and Ashok alias Nangsu Holi (30) were attacked at Gilanguda village in the district on Tuesday. While Mattami, who had surrendered before police six years ago, died, Holi was injured in the attack. Both had settled down in Gadchiroli city after leaving the Maoists.

According to the police, on Monday the two visited their villages in the district. The next day, when they were returning here from Jharewada on a motorbike, naxals intercepted them at Gilanguda and shot them. Holi, though injured, managed to reach a police help centre at Gatta. He was flown to Gadchiroli in a helicopter and was undergoing treatment, the police said.

