Mumbai: Former NCP leader Sadanand Lad commits suicide near temple

national

Former NCP leader Sadanand Lad committed suicide near a Ganpati temple in south Mumbai by hanging by the ceiling of a room adjacent to the temple which he had formed

Sadanand Lad

The former member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sadanand Lad, 55, committed suicide at Grant Road on Wednesday morning at around 9.30am. Lad committed suicide in a room near a Ganpati temple by hanging by the ceiling of a room adjacent to the temple which he had formed. The reason behind the suicide is not known as no suicide note was found.

Sadanand alias Pappu Lad was the founder of popular 'Laadancha Ganpati' at Grant Road. His body has been sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem. The DB Marg Police is investigating the matter.

Lad was a supporter of leader Chagan Bhujbal. He even wrote, directed and produced a movie 'Baap Manus'. He produced 15 films all together in his lifetime. 55-year-old Lad was booked for a couple of cases of extortion against him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates