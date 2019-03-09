Former Odisha CM's daughter Sunita Biswal joins BJD

national

Sunita Biswal, Working Congress President of Sundargarh district, joined the BJD in the presence of party president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas.

Sunita Biswal, daughter of former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal, joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday.

Patnaik said her joining will strengthen the party.

Sources said she is likely to contest from Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency.

"I have joined BJD after being inspired by Naveen Patnaik. I will abide by the decision of party president," said Sunita Biswal.

Hemananda Biswal, who is also planning to contest the elections, is presently Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.

