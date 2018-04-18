Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to visit ailing wife in London

Nawaz Sharif will be accompanied by his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the visit, which was necessitated after his wife was again taken to the hospital owing to her deteriorating condition



Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be leaving for London on Wednesday, to visit his unwell wife Kulsoom Nawaz, the Express Tribune quoted a national news channel, Express News as reporting.



Sharif will be accompanied by his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the visit, which was necessitated after his wife was again taken to the hospital owing to her deteriorating condition, their family spokesperson told the daily.



A cancer patient, Kulsoom Nawaz has been in the United Kingdom for medical treatment for the past one year. In September last year, she was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan for the first time from NA-120 (Lahore-III) constituency.



The seat had fell vacant after her husband was disqualified from the post of prime minister by the top court of Pakistan in the Panama Papers case.



In February, the Supreme Court also disqualified Sharif from the post of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party chief, and on April 13, it further put a lifetime ban on the former prime minister from contesting elections.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever