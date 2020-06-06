Former Playboy model Prodan buys football club in Romania

Former Playboy model Anamaria Prodan, who expressed her wish to buy a football club last week, was confirmed as the new owner of Romanian side FC Hermannstadt on Wednesday. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Anamaria, who is married to former Romanian footballer, Laurentiu Reghecampf, wore a smart pinstripe suit (above) when she was announced as the club's owner.

A statement on the club's Facebook page said: "We come with breaking information and good news for all that AFC Hermannstadt and Sibian football means! A few moments ago, FCH financiers reached an understanding with the Reghecampf family, who will be involved in our club both financially and in sports. We are happy to see Mrs Anamaria Prodan Reghecampf as an investor in our project."

Anamaria, who is also a football agent, will now pay off the club's debts of £630,000. Her first game as owner will be on June 13.

