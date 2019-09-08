Former PM Manmohan Singh mourns demise of Ram Jethmalani

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh condoled the demise of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani who breathed his last earlier in the day at the age of 95. Singh visited Jethmalani's residence in New Delhi and paid condolences to his family.

In a statement, Singh said, "Deep condolences on the demise of Ram Jethmalani. In his death, India has lost an eminent jurist, an able administrator and a seasoned Parliamentarian."

Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh pays last respects to veteran lawyer and former Union Minister #RamJethmalani. He passed away this morning at the age of 95. pic.twitter.com/dyOQQ2myPS — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

The veteran lawyer, parliamentarian and former Union Minister Jethmalani passed away at his residence on Sunday, just six days short of his 96th birthday. Jethmalani was one of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court and was considered as a doyen of criminal law.

In the year 1988, Jethmalani became a member of Rajya Sabha. He later served as the law minister and urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He was also appointed as the Chairman of Bar Council of India.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates