MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Former PM Manmohan Singh mourns demise of Ram Jethmalani

Published: Sep 08, 2019, 15:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The veteran lawyer, parliamentarian and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani passed away at his residence on Sunday, just six days short of his 96th birthday.

Former PM Manmohan Singh mourns demise of Ram Jethmalani
File picture of Ram Jethmalani. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh condoled the demise of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani who breathed his last earlier in the day at the age of 95. Singh visited Jethmalani's residence in New Delhi and paid condolences to his family.

In a statement, Singh said, "Deep condolences on the demise of Ram Jethmalani. In his death, India has lost an eminent jurist, an able administrator and a seasoned Parliamentarian."

The veteran lawyer, parliamentarian and former Union Minister Jethmalani passed away at his residence on Sunday, just six days short of his 96th birthday. Jethmalani was one of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court and was considered as a doyen of criminal law.

In the year 1988, Jethmalani became a member of Rajya Sabha. He later served as the law minister and urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He was also appointed as the Chairman of Bar Council of India.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

ram jethmalanimanmohan singh

PM Modi doesn't speak truth: Manmohan Singh

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK