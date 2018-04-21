Forty live bombs recovered from Howrah

A bomb squad came from Kolkata and defused the bombs

Forty live bombs were recovered from an abandoned house at Chandrapur in Howrah district, the police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip off, police raided the house and recovered the bombs under Amta police station last night.

A bomb squad came from Kolkata and defused the bombs. Two bikes found in front of the house were seized, the police said.

