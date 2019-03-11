Four businessmen molest woman, pass lewd comments at pub in Juhu

crime

She was with her husband and sister-in-law when the four allegedly touched her and passed lewd comments

Representational Image

The Santacruz police arrested four businessmen for molesting a woman at a well-known pub in Juhu. The arrested accused, identified as Akshay Raj, 32, Rahul Sinjha, 31, Arun Singh Gohil, 33, and Viraj Singh, 32, were arrested on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after the husband of the 24-year-old woman alerted the police control room.

According to the police, the woman, her husband, and sister-in-law had gone to the pub on Saturday night, where the main accused and his friends were present. A few minutes later, the main accused, Raj, passed some lewd comments at the woman, which she and her husband ignored. But, Raj continued, after which her husband objected, and asked the hotel staff to intervene.

Following this, the second accused, Sinja, allegedly started touching and abusing her. When her husband objected again, he was thrashed by the other accused. The accused then fled and the woman's husband called the police. "The woman registered an FIR after which the accused were tracked down within 24 hours and were arrested after we saw the CCTV footage of the incident. The accused were under the influence of alcohol," said a police officer.

Senior PI of Santacruz police station Shriram Koregaonkar said, "The accused were booked under sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sent to jail on being produced at Bandra metropolitan magistrate's court on Sunday."

