Mumbai Crime: Vile Parle college principal booked for molesting professor

crime

In her complaint at the Juhu police station, the woman has alleged that the principal molested her while she was "shaking hands" with him

Representational Image

The principal of a reputable college in Vile Parle has been booked for molestation after a 45-year-old consulting professor registered a sexual harassment case against him last month. In her complaint at the Juhu police station, the woman has alleged that the principal molested her while she was "shaking hands" with him.

Police sources told mid-day that the case was registered in mid-February but no arrest has been made so far. Zonal deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya said, "We are probing the case."

The accused, however, said, that the case has been registered "with mala fide intention." The allegation "made against me is entirely baseless and incorrect. She is trying to blackmail me. Her intention is to defame me and the institution I am heading. I do not know her at all," said the principal who is likely to move an anticipatory bail application in the magistrate court to secure immediate relief.

