Four dead in SUV-truck collision in Maharashtra

Representational image

An SUV of Madhya Pradesh police on Monday met with an accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district in which four civilians were killed and three others, including two police personnel, were injured, an official said.

The mishap occurred in the early hours at Kate Phata near Malkapur town on the national highway no. 6, over 500 kms from here, when the SUV collided with a container truck, got toppled, and hit a car tailing it. The police team was returning to Madhya Pradesh after nabbing one Rohidas Raibole, an accused in a kidnapping case from Akola district in east Maharashtra, said Malkapur police station inspector Bhushan Gawande.

He said the deceased included three relatives of the complainant and a relative of the accused who were also travelling in the police vehicle. The occupants of another car escaped unhurt. The injured persons, including two policemen, were admitted to a state-run hospital in Buldhana, around 70 km from Malkapur, before being shifted to a private facility. The truck driver was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Malkapur police, Gawande said.

