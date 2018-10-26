Four IB men caught outside CBI director's house, interrogated

national

Home Ministry officials say they were on 'routine, covert' duties outside Alok Verma's residence

Security officers detain two of the four people who were seen outside the residence of Verma for questioning, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Four men belonging to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were caught outside the official residence of CBI Director Alok Verma, who has been divested of his powers and sent on leave, officials said on Thursday. While Home Ministry officials said the four men were on "routine, covert" duties in the high security area outside Verma's 2 Janpath residence, sources said they were taken away by the police and questioned.

The IB is entrusted with the responsibility of collecting intelligence inputs on situations that may affect public order and internal security. Among other things, its units are "routinely" deployed in "sensitive areas", a Home Ministry official said. At times, this is done in association with local law enforcement agencies, and at other times, a surprise element is built in, he added.

This also enables law enforcement agencies to respond immediately to developing situations. The officials carry their identity cards since they are on "routine duties", he explained. "This is unlike surveillance, which is done without any visible appurtenances," the official said. "This is a high security zone where several protectees reside. Unfortunately, their presence was projected otherwise," another official said. Though police sources said the men were questioned, Deputy CP (New Delhi) denied the claim.

Cong to protest outside CBI offices

Congress will hold protests outside all CBI offices across the nation on Friday, demanding reinstatement of its ousted director Alok Verma and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "destroying the image of the premier investigating agency".

'Attempt to suppress all scams in india'

Somen Mitra,

West Bengal Congress president

'When common people of West Bengal are in tears for having been looted in the Saradha and Narada scams, such steps will be interpreted as an attempt to suppress all such scams having taken place all over the country'

Partha Chatterjee,

TMC secretary general

'We have been witnessing a series of events that have taken place in the CBI in the last few days. It seems like the BJP, which itself is a corrupt political party, is trying to stop corruption in the CBI. This is ridiculous'

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever