Four killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Representational Image

Four persons including a girl were killed when lightning struck them in two separate incidents in Jharkhand on Friday, police said. A man and his daughter were working in their field at Ramtunda village of Chatra district when lightning struck them during rain, killing them on the spot, a police officer said.

In another incident, two persons were killed when lightning struck near Khetko village in Bokaro district this afternoon, police said.

