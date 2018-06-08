Search

Four killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Jun 08, 2018, 21:21 IST | PTI

A man and his daughter were working in their field at Ramtunda village of Chatra district when lightning struck them during rain, killing them on the spot, a police officer said

Four persons including a girl were killed when lightning struck them in two separate incidents in Jharkhand on Friday, police said. A man and his daughter were working in their field at Ramtunda village of Chatra district when lightning struck them during rain, killing them on the spot, a police officer said.

In another incident, two persons were killed when lightning struck near Khetko village in Bokaro district this afternoon, police said.

