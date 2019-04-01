Four killed in Uttar Pradesh accident

Published: Apr 01, 2019, 12:00 IST | IANS

The accident took place at Karmaini Ghat when the driver of a car and rammed the vehicle into a tree

Lucknow: Four people were killed on Monday in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur town, police said.

The accident took place at Karmaini Ghat when the driver of a car and rammed the vehicle into a tree.

The police said that while three people were killed on the spot, the fourth victim succumbed to his injuries later at a medical facility.

The driver is at large. 

