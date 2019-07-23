Four members of a family drown in waterfall as picnic turns tragic in Chhattisgarh

national

Tahir and Ahmed ventured into the waterfall for taking a bath but were swept away as they failed to assess the depth of the water in the waterfall

Representational Picture

In a horrific incident, four members of a family drowned in a waterfall while they were enjoying a picnic in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district. The mishap took place on Monday at Bagnachcha waterfall in Badkapahar village, around 150 km from the neighbouring Korba district.

The four deceased were identified as Mohammad Tahir (26), his wife Saina Parveen (21), brother-in-law Niyaz Ahmed (26) and the latter's wife Sana Parveen (22). The deceased, Tahir, a native of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh recently came to his in-laws' place in Manendragarh area of Koriya.

On July 22, the two couples went for an outing at the Baganchcha waterfall. As per preliminary information, Tahir and Ahmed ventured into the waterfall for taking a bath but were swept away as they failed to assess the water's depth. When their wives saw them drowning, the two women also stepped into the waterfall in a bid to save them, but they also drowned.

The four bodies were later fished out and sent for postmortem.

In a similar incident, a 16-year-old boy lost his life while saving his friend who was drowning in Powai lake on July 22, 2019. The deceased identified as Satyam Gupta was a resident of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli (E). Powai cops have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident.

According to the police sources, Satyam had come along with his friends to Powai lake in order to swim. While they were swimming, one of his friends, aged 22, started to drown. "Satyam jumped into the water and managed to take his friend to the shore, but soon afterward, he slipped into the water and drowned," said an officer from Powai police station.

Satyam's friends then sought help from onlookers who informed the Mumbai Police. Satyam was fished out of the lake and taken to Rajawadi hospital, Ghatkopar where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Powai cops have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

