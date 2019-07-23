Mumbai: 16-year-old boy dies saving friend from drowning in Powai lake

national

The deceased Satyam jumped into the water and managed to take his friend to shore, but soon afterwards, he slipped into the water and drowned

Picture of the deceased Satyam

A 16-year-old boy lost his life while saving his friend who was drowning in Powai lake on Monday evening.

The deceased is identified as Satyam Gupta and he was a resident of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli (E). Powai cops have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident.

On Monday afternoon, Satyam had come along with his friends to Powai lake in order to swim. While they were swimming, one of his friends, aged 22, started to drown. "Satyam jumped into the water and managed to take his friend to the shore, but soon afterwards, he slipped into the water and drowned," said an officer from Powai police station.

Satyam's friends then sought help from onlookers who informed the Mumbai Police. Satyam was fished out of the lake and taken to Rajawadi hospital, Ghatkopar where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Powai cops have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

