Mumbai: 7-year-old boy drowns after falling into gutter in Dharavi

The alleged incident occurred at 3.06pm nullah at Dharavi Yellow Bungalow and the police have registered the incident as Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the case

Pic/ Anurag Kamble

In yet another incident, a 7-year-old kid drowned to death in an open nullah in Dharavi on Monday. The alleged incident occurred at 3.06 pm near Dharavi Yellow Bungalow. The police have registered the incident as an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are currently investigating the case.

According to the police, the boy, identified as Sumit Jaiswar, fell into an open nullah near Yellow Bungalow in Dharavi. The residents rushed to rescue the boy and immediately took him to Sion Hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. This is the third incident that occurred in a week in which a kid has fallen into a nullah.

Some recent incidents

The Mumbai Fire Brigade's search team on Saturday called off the rescue mission of a three-year-old boy who fell into a gutter on July 10 in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon. Since July 10, a thorough search operation was conducted with the help of a rope, hook anchor, ladder and other rescue equipment, by firemen in 10-kilometre radius from the place of the incident but of no avail as the 18-month-old Divyansh Singh was not found by the team. A drone was also brought for help but of no use.

The responsibility of the operation was handed over to API Sheikh, Vanrai Police station and Sub Engineer Sonawane, P/Southward Maintenance Department.

The family of a toddler, who is missing after falling into an open drain, and locals, have demanded action against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials for negligence. They allege that the drain was kept open and has cost the boy his life.

Suraj Singh, his wife Sandhya, and their three kids Sonali, Siddhant and Divyansh stay in a chawl near Ambedkar Chowk in Goregaon East. On Wednesday at around 10 pm, the family realised that their one and half-year-old son, Divyansh, was missing.

On Saturday, a 12-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit, dug for the construction of the Coastal Road, near Worli. The deceased, identified as Bablu Kumar Paswan drowned in the pit near Worli Sea Link at 1.20 pm on Friday, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The ambitious 8-lane Coastal Road will link Marine Lines in south Mumbai with suburban Kandivli in the north. "Locals rescued the boy and rushed him to the nearby Nair Hospital where he was declared brought dead," the official said. It was being probed how he fell into the pit, he added.

