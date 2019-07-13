Mumbai: 12-year-old boy dies after falling into water-filled pit dugged for coastal road in Worli

national

Locals managed to rescue the boy and rushed him to the nearby Nair Hospital where he was declared brought dead

On Saturday, a 12-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit, dug for the construction of the Coastal Road, near Worli. The decased, identified as Bablu Kumar Paswan drowned in the pit near Worli Sea Link at 1.20 pm on Friday, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai: A 12-year-old boy drowned in a pit dug for a Coastal Road Project at Coastal Road, Worli Sea Link today; was admitted to nearby hospital by locals where he was declared brought dead. pic.twitter.com/HYtNzOujDG — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

The ambitious 8-lane Coastal Road will link Marine Lines in south Mumbai with suburban Kandivali in the north. "Locals rescued the boy and rushed him to the nearby Nair Hospital where he was declared brought dead," the official said. It was being probed how he fell into the pit, he added.

The death comes close on the heels of another tragedy in the city where a 3-year-old boy fell into an open stormwater drain in suburban Goregaon. The search by fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force was called off after 48 hours on Friday as the boy remained untraceable.

In a similar incident, a woman drowned while her minor daughter was reported missing after they were swept away by the stream while crossing a flooded nullah. Rajaram (50), his wife Kusma (45) and their Archana (10) and daughters Sadhna (12) were crossing the nullah flooded with rainwater when the incident occurred, Circle Officer Raghvendra Singh said.

Hearing their screams, villagers rescued Rajaram and Sadhna while the wife drowned. Police are trying to trace Archana, Singh stated

With inputs from PTI

