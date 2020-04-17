Four More Shots Please 2 Web Series Review: Some more seasons, please...

Four More Shots Please 2

On: Amazon Prime

Director: Nupur Asthana

Cast: Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J

Rating:

For Sex and the City lovers, the first season of Four More Shots Please may have fallen short of expectations. But the second instalment that drops on Amazon Prime on April 17, is sassy and full of heart as it takes us through the lives and loves of four SoBo women — Damini (Gupta), Anjana (Kulhari), Siddhi (Gagroo) and Umang (Bani J). The banter among the ladies is so real and warm that as the admin of a girl gang group on Whatsapp, I wondered if writers Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra referenced our chats for the plot of the show. But then, we women are probably cut from the same cloth — battling body issues, heartbreaks and hunting for the right shade of red lip colour while we strive to get past the blows of casual misogyny and patriarchy.

It's no surprise then that the themes tackled in this season hit close to home. Through the leads, creator Rangita Pritish Nandy and director Nupur Asthana take us on an introspective journey, raising some important questions along the way. Did your last break-up offer you closure? Is motherhood for everyone? Would you want to be in a workplace where promotions are dependent on your gender?

Watch Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer

The actors are in top form, but Gagroo emerges as the show-stealer in her new act as a stand-up comic. Her character turns over a new leaf, finally comfortable in her own skin. The writing may feel familiar and the climax, needlessly dramatic, but Bhagat and Moitra infuse the story with such tenderness that it makes you yearn for the third season.

It's said that behind every successful man, is a woman. But behind every successful woman are her girls cheering her on! And it's satisfying to see that celluloid is finally acknowledging that. Oh, if you still need more incentive to watch the series, there's a lot more of Milind Soman this season.

