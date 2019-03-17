Four of Maharashtra family killed in truck-car collision in Ahmednagar

national

The incident happened in the early hours of the day near Pokhari Phata in Astree town on Ahmednagar-Jamkhed Road

Representational picture

Ahmednagar: Four persons of a family were on Sunday killed and four others injured when their car was hit by a truck laden with foodgrains in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said. The incident happened in the early hours of the day near Pokhari Phata in Astree town on Ahmednagar-Jamkhed Road, Inspector Pandurang Pawar of Jamkhed police station said. "There were eight people in the Maruti Ertiga car.

Four members of the Chamkure family died instantly. The others suffered grievous injuries. The family hailed from Savargaon village in Nanded district," Pawar told PTI. Police identified the deceased as Yogesh Khushal Chamkure (28), Nagesh Govind Chamkure (40), Anuja Shankar Chamkure (34) and Aniket Shankar Chamkure (8).

