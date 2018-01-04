Four people killed in South Africa train crash

At least four people were killed and 40 were injured when a train crashed into vehicles in central South Africa on Thursday

At least four people were killed and 40 were injured when a train crashed into vehicles in central South Africa on Thursday. The train was travelling from the coastal city of Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when the crash occurred.



Video footage showed a fire blazing through at least one carriage, near an overturned truck and car. Evacuated passengers were seen standing on the roadside with luggage, the BBC reported.

The collision occurred near Kroonstad city in Free State province, after the truck failed to stop at a crossing, a passenger told local media.

The driver of the truck tried to flee, but was arrested by the police, passenger Seipati Moletsane told the privately owned eCNA news site.

"I was so traumatised. I was looking for a door just to jump out but every door was locked... All of a sudden, we saw smoke, smoke, smoke," Moletsane said.

Emergency assistance group Netcare911 said they were attending to the crash in the area of Kroonstad, a city 180 km south west of Johannesburg, along with other emergency services.

