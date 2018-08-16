Four soldiers wounded in Kashmir border gunfight

national

The fighting erupted after troops challenged a group of militants trying to infiltrate from Pakistan towards the Indian side of the de-facto border in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district

Representational image

Four soldiers were injured on Thursday in a gun battle with militants on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The injured soldiers have been shifted to an army hospital.

The fighting erupted after troops challenged a group of militants trying to infiltrate from Pakistan towards the Indian side of the de-facto border in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, some 120 km from here.

Police officials said the army noticed some suspicious movement around 4.20 a.m. near the Sangam Post on the LoC.

The soldiers challenged the infiltrating militants who opened fire, triggering a gun battle.

"The infiltration bid was supported by the Pakistan Army which provided cover fire to the terrorists. The operation is going on. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area," a police officer said.

