Four times World Champion of Roll Ball, Aditya Ganeshwade Most eligible for Arjuna Award

Aditya holds the World Record for scoring the maximum number of goals in World Championship along with the record of scoring the maximum number of goals(33) in a single world event! Four times World Champion Aditya Ganeshwade and currently the only Roll Ball player to score more than 100 international goals has been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award for the fourth time in succession!

Can the sports world miss this opportunity of ‘Goal’ of crowning an eminent Aditya with most apt Arjuna Award?

Aditya Ganeshwade is the only Indian to play five world championships and under his captaincy, India has won World Cup two times, consecutively. He has 122 International goals to his credit currently. He holds the record for scoring the maximum number of goals in World Championship and also holds the record of scoring the maximum number of goals (33) in a single world championship. In his career of 17 Years, he has achieved and brought a lot of laurels & admiration to the nation!. Besides, he is leading from the front and rightly is the Captain of the Indian Roll Ball team currently!

Roll Ball is unique combination sport and is also one of the fastest games ever played. The game was invented in 2000 by a physical education teacher of Pune, Raju Dabhade, a sports teacher at MES Bal Shikshan Mandir School. Single-handedly with all his hard work and dedication he has taken this Indian invented sport to a Himalayan heights globally!. Aditya is among the very few first players to play Roll Ball.

The Roll Ball World Cup is held every two years while South Asian Championships and Asian Championships are held every year. The game got very popular over the last few years. Many European, American, African, and Asian countries now take part in the World Championship.

His contributions for Team Maharashtra during the Federation National and All India University Championship was remarkable and his efforts helped him bag 11 Gold medals and 3 silver medals!

Isn’t this a golden opportunity to honour such an eminent Player?

