Four two wheelers, autorickshaws set ablaze in Thane

Representational image

Thane: Eight vehicles parked in Lokmanya Nagar area of Maharashtra's Thane city were torched by unidentified persons in the wee hours of Monday, a civic official said.

Locals saw smoke near a bus stop in Lokmanya Nagar and informed the authorities around 3 am about four two-wheelers and as many auto-rickshaws being on fire, Thane's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

RDMC officials and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames, he said. A probe was underway, a police official said, adding that no arrest was made so far. Last month, around nine two-wheelers had been set ablaze in Naupada area of the city. Later, two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

In a similar incident, Delhi police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly setting ablaze 18 vehicles in south Delhi's Madangir Village, police said Thursday. The accused was identified as Vijay Shukla and a country-made pistol and some matchboxes were found from his possession, a senior police officer said.

In a video of the incident which had gone viral, a man was seen setting fire to the vehicles after opening the fuel pipe of the motorcycles. Petrol overflowed from the tanks of six motorcycles after which they were set on fire by a match stick.

The cars parked nearby also caught fire, the officer said. The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident at around 3.05 am Tuesday and doused the flames. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC against the man and subsequently, he was arrested, police said.

