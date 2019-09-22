Four unidentified assailants fire at police team near Akshardham Temple
The police team had signalled them to stop when they resorted to firing. They managed to escape from the spot. No one was reported to sustain any injuries
New Delhi: In a four-wheeler, four unidentified assailants on Sunday fired at a police team near Akshardham Temple. The incident happened when the police team signalled them to stop. The assailants managed to escape from the spot. No one was reported to sustain any injuries.
More details are awaited.
