Four unidentified assailants fire at police team near Akshardham Temple

New Delhi: In a four-wheeler, four unidentified assailants on Sunday fired at a police team near Akshardham Temple. The incident happened when the police team signalled them to stop. The assailants managed to escape from the spot. No one was reported to sustain any injuries.

More details are awaited.

