Four unidentified assailants fire at police team near Akshardham Temple

Published: Sep 22, 2019, 13:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The police team had signalled them to stop when they resorted to firing. They managed to escape from the spot. No one was reported to sustain any injuries

This photo has been used for representational purpose

New Delhi: In a four-wheeler, four unidentified assailants on Sunday fired at a police team near Akshardham Temple. The incident happened when the police team signalled them to stop. The assailants managed to escape from the spot. No one was reported to sustain any injuries.

More details are awaited.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

