Four years in prison for mother of boy who took gun to school

international

The 40-year-old Hartford City woman was sentenced after pleading guilty last month to dangerous control of a child. The charge refers to cases where a parent or guardian permits a child to possess a firearm

Representation picture

Hartford City (US): An Indiana woman whose 15-year-old son took a handgun to school has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The 40-year-old Hartford City woman was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to dangerous control of a child. The charge refers to cases where a parent or guardian permits a child to possess a firearm.

The Star Press in Muncie reports she acknowledged to investigators she was aware her son had a firearm, but never discussed the matter with him. The boy had been in trouble related to guns before. He took the weapon to Blackford High School on October 30, resulting in a lockdown and a delay in dismissal of students. The Associated Press isn't identifying the woman to avoid identifying her son.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates