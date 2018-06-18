Four youths from Nalasopara drown at Kelwa beach

Nalasopara teens swam in the deep and got caught in the current amidst high waves; the body of one of them has been found

Dipesh Pednekar had gone swimming at Kelwa beach. ChalwadiÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™s body has been found. Pics/Hanif Patel

Four youths from Nalasopara drowned, while three managed to save themselves, after getting caught in deep waters and high waves at Kelwa beach on Sunday afternoon. The body of one of the four youths was found, while a search operation is on for the other three.



Kshitij Naik

According to Kelwa police sources, seven boys in the age group of 15 to 20 years, from Santosh Bhuvan area in Nalasopara, had gone for a picnic to Kelwa beach near Dadri Pada of Palghar district.



Tushar Chipte

Around 2.30 pm, four of them swam in the deep and got caught in the current. The other three somehow managed to reach the shore. The four youths suspected to have been drowned have been identified as Deepak Parshuram Chalwadi, 20, Dipesh Pednekar, 17, Kshitij Naik, 15, and Tushar Chipte, 15. Chalwadi's body has been found so far. The three who saved themselves have been identified as Sanket Jogle, 17, Gaurav Sawant, 17, and Devidas Jadhav, 16.



Deepak Chalwadi

"They were residents of Chalkoba society at Santosh Bhuvan in Nalasopara and belonged to poor families. Some of them were students and some were doing jobs. A few days back, three youths from the same area had drowned near Bhuigaon village," said local corporator Sachin Desai. "The recovered body has been sent for an autopsy, and an ADR has been registered," said senior inspector Anand Kale from Kelwa police station.