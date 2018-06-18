Four youths from Nalasopara drown at Kelwa beach
Nalasopara teens swam in the deep and got caught in the current amidst high waves; the body of one of them has been found
Four youths from Nalasopara drowned, while three managed to save themselves, after getting caught in deep waters and high waves at Kelwa beach on Sunday afternoon. The body of one of the four youths was found, while a search operation is on for the other three.
Kshitij Naik
According to Kelwa police sources, seven boys in the age group of 15 to 20 years, from Santosh Bhuvan area in Nalasopara, had gone for a picnic to Kelwa beach near Dadri Pada of Palghar district.
Tushar Chipte
Around 2.30 pm, four of them swam in the deep and got caught in the current. The other three somehow managed to reach the shore. The four youths suspected to have been drowned have been identified as Deepak Parshuram Chalwadi, 20, Dipesh Pednekar, 17, Kshitij Naik, 15, and Tushar Chipte, 15. Chalwadi's body has been found so far. The three who saved themselves have been identified as Sanket Jogle, 17, Gaurav Sawant, 17, and Devidas Jadhav, 16.
Deepak Chalwadi
"They were residents of Chalkoba society at Santosh Bhuvan in Nalasopara and belonged to poor families. Some of them were students and some were doing jobs. A few days back, three youths from the same area had drowned near Bhuigaon village," said local corporator Sachin Desai. "The recovered body has been sent for an autopsy, and an ADR has been registered," said senior inspector Anand Kale from Kelwa police station.
High tide pushes out body stuck in tetrapods
The body of an unidentified man, which was stuck for five days between the tetrapods near the Gateway of India, floated free on Sunday. The police could not free it and had informed the fire brigade. Its personnel tried to free it, but as it had bloated, it remained stuck. On Sunday morning, after high tide, the body was seen floating free, and the police fished it out. Senior inspector of Colaba police station, Vijay Dhopavkar told mid-day, "The body is 40 per cent decomposed; so, we can't ascertain the age of the man. We have sent it to St George Hospital for a post-mortem. It is still unidentified, and we have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) and are investigating the case."
