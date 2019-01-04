Fraud Saiyaan actor Arshad Warsi gifts shoes to his crew members

bollywood

Arshad Warsi bought 50 pairs and personally handed it to each unit hand. Hopefully, he had asked everyone their size. Or was it one size fits all?'

Arshad Warsi

As a token of appreciation, Arshad Warsi gifted the crew of his next, Fraud Saiyaan, with new pairs of shoes. The actor bought 50 pairs and personally handed it to each unit hand. Hopefully, he had asked everyone their size. Or was it one size fits all?'

Arshad Warsi, who is gearing up for the release of Fraud Saiyaan, recently said in an interview that comedy and humour are not deliberately forced in his forthcoming film.

Talking about the nature of Fraud Saiyaan, the actor said, "It is a very interesting film. Comedy and humour are not forced deliberately in the film. It will really seamlessly flow onscreen. The character which I am playing in the film is really interesting and it is one of those characters which every actor want to play.

"The amazing part of the film is that it's a true story and we have given an apt title for the film. It's actually based on facts so I enjoyed that. When you hear the bizarre truth that time you say, it is not possible but what you will see in the film that time, you will feel amazed that somebody has actually done it."

The makers of Fraud Saiyaan have recreated popular song Chamma Chamma which has been originally picturised on Urmila Matondkar in "China Gate".

Talking about the recreated version of the song, Arshad said, "I feel really good when you have a song that people have already liked and they can hum and dance to it. Chamma Chamma is a very good song. It's brilliant as beats of this song are really interesting so, to have that song back again is wonderful. We have got Elli Avram dancing to it and she is bloody good in it."

Fraud Saiyaan is a comedy film directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and produced by Prakash Jha and Disha Jha. It also has Sara Loren, Saurabh Shukla and Deepali Pansare in key roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates