Freddy Daruwala: My wife and I have been blessed with a healthy baby boy

bollywood

Holiday actor Freddy Daruwala and wife Crystal Variava blessed with a baby boy

Freddy Daruwala. Picture courtesy/Freddy Daruwala's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Freddy Daruwala, who was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3, is blessed with a baby boy. Talking about his fatherhood, Freddy said in a statement, "My wife and I have been blessed with a healthy baby boy. Since he is our first child, we are really excited. We are looking forward to spending our lives with him. He is our bundle of joy."

The actor is married to Crystal Variava for six years. The baby was born on February 3. Freddy has shared screen space with Bollywood superstars like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham in films like Holiday and Force2.

Talking about his career, he said, "I started my career in 2014 and in the span of four years, I have done eight films, including regional and independent films. But people only can recall my screen presence from those big budget films. Hopefully, I will reach to a point in my career from where I will be able to combine both kinds of films," he added.

He further added, "I keep getting different kind of films, but I am very choosy about what I pick up. As a newcomer like me, I am offered two kinds of works, one that gives me money, and another that builds my career. I would definitely go for the later because bigger films give me more visibility and mileage."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS