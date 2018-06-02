French Open 2018: All over for Indians save Rohan Bopanna
First up was the pair of Yuki and Sharan in the men's doubles second round, but Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic prevailed over the Indians with a 7-5 6-3 win
Rohan Bopanna
In an extremely disappointing day for India at the French Open, Yuki Bhambri, Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna bowed out of different events on an all-defeat day. First up was the pair of Yuki and Sharan in the men's doubles second round, but Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic prevailed over the Indians with a 7-5 6-3 win. Yuki had already lost in singles.
Sharan took court for the mixed doubles, teaming up with Japan's Shuko Aoyama, but lost 6-2, 3-6, 5-10 to Katarina Srebotnik and Santiago Gonzalez. Bopanna, who was defending his mixed doubles title, and his partner Timea Babos suffered a tame 2-6, 3-6 defeat against John Peers and Shuai Zhang.
Bopanna is still alive in the men's doubles event with partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin, and they are awaiting their opponents having cantered to a straight sets win on Thursday.
