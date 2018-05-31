French Open 2018: Garbine Muguruza defeats Fiona Ferro, qualifies for 3rd round

Gabrine Muguruza, world No. 3, took an hour and 20 minutes to eliminate the 21-year-old Ferro, world No. 257, advancing into the tournament's third round for the fifth consecutive year



Spain's Garbine Muguruza plays a backhand return to France's Fiona Ferro during their women's singles second round match on day five of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Thursday. Eric FEFERBERG / AFP

Spain's Garbine Muguruza on Thursday beat France's Fiona Ferro 6-4, 6-3 at the second round of the French Open here.

Muguruza, world No. 3, took an hour and 20 minutes to eliminate the 21-year-old Ferro, world No. 257, advancing into the tournament's third round for the fifth consecutive year, reported Efe. "The French Open is 'that' tournament for me, it is special, I am so motivated and I am so happy," Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016, said after the match.

Muguruza fired 26 winners during the clash that took place on a dry day at Roland Garros. In the upcoming round, the 24-year-old Spaniard-Venezuelan Muguruza is set to take on Samantha Stosur of Australia, who defeated Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 7-6 (1).

In another second-round match, Belgium's Elise Mertens, world No. 16 beat Britain's Heather Watson in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. In one hour and 27 minutes, Mertens prevailed over Watson, world No. 80, for the third time in their third career match. Mertens is set to next take on 24th seed Daria Gavrilova of Australia, who beat Bernarda Pera of the US 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 in two hours and 35 minutes.

