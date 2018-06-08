French Open 2018: Latisha Chan-Ivan Dodig beat top seed to win mixed doubles title

Dabrowski had won the trophy at Roland Garros 12 months ago alongside India's Rohan Bopanna before teaming up with Pavic this year to clinch the Australian Open

Taiwan's Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig of Croatia with the winners trophy. Pic/AFP

Taiwan's Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig of Croatia defeated top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Mate Pavic to win the French Open mixed doubles title yesterday. Chan and Dodig, the second seeds, triumphed 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 10-8 to claim their first title as a team.

Dabrowski had won the trophy at Roland Garros 12 months ago alongside India's Rohan Bopanna before teaming up with Pavic this year to clinch the Australian Open.

