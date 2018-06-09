French Open 2018: Simona Halep looks to justify No.1 ranking with title

Halep, 26, has suffered three agonising defeats when one set from glory at the majors, with last year's loss in Paris after leading Jelena Ostapenko by a set and 3-0 perhaps the most painful

World No. 1 Simona Halep and USA's Sloane Stephens

Simona Halep has been undoubtedly one of the world's best players since first reaching the French Open final four years ago, but today the World No. 1 could equal the unwanted Open-era record of most Grand Slam finals without a title.

Halep, 26, has suffered three agonising defeats when one set from glory at the majors, with last year's loss in Paris after leading Jelena Ostapenko by a set and 3-0 perhaps the most painful. Halep will have a fourth opportunity to finally lift a Grand Slam trophy when she faces US Open champion Sloane Stephens in her third Roland Garros final, having lost a tight match with Maria Sharapova back in 2014.

But she is a humble character and has always insisted that she doesn't feel under pressure to break her major duck. "So I lost three times until now and no one died, so it will be okay," said the Romanian. "But I will be, I think, more confident, because I have a lot of experience. But in tennis, you never know, so I will stay chill. Can we change the subject? Let's talk outside. It's beautiful weather." Halep will continue to be questioned on the subject, though, if she fails to beat Stephens on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever