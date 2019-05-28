French Open: I ran out of steam, says Caroline Wozniacki after loss

tennis

Frustrated Caroline Wozniacki says her opponent Veronika Kudermetova was lucky to beat her 6-0, 3-6, 3-6 in Round One

Caroline Wozniacki during her French Open first round match against Veronika Kudermetova in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

Paris: Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki was left "frustrated" after collapsing to a 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to Russian World No. 68 Veronika Kudermetova in the French Open first round yesterday and told her opponent she "got lucky".

The Danish 13th seed had retired injured from her two previous matches in the lead-up to Roland Garros, but looked to have found form in a one-sided opening set. Last year's Australian Open champion lost her way in the second set, though, making 10 unforced errors, but said her opponent was fortunate to turn the match around.

Advantage Veronika

"I think she got very lucky at the start of the second set and took advantage of the opportunities she got," said Wozniacki.



Veronika Kudermetova

"I ran out of steam in the end and made some unforced errors that I don't usually do, so that was very frustrating. She had a few net chords and good shots on some of the important points at the start of the second set." Kudermetova, 22, cruised to victory in the decider on a sparsely-populated Court Philippe Chatrier to claim the biggest win of her career.

She will face either Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas in the second round, having only made her main-draw debut at a Grand Slam event with a first-round Australian Open loss in January. It was the first time Wozniacki had lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon three years ago.

Serena survives scare

Meanwhile, Serena Williams survived a first-set scare before defeating Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 to reach the second round. Britain's Johanna Konta clinched her first Roland Garros win with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over German Antonia Lottner.

Kvitova pulls out

Sixth seed and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was forced to pull out before her scheduled opener against Sorana Cirstea with a left arm injury, but said she should be fit for Wimbledon, which starts on July 1.

