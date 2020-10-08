French Open: Its my lucky place, says Petra Kvitova after reaching semis; Sofia Kenin through

Petra Kvitova returned to the French Open semi-finals for the first time in eight years on Wednesday after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3, describing Roland Garros as her lucky place. Czech seventh seed Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will now face Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin who knocked out fellow American Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 for a place in Saturday's final.

"It means a lot to be back in the semi-finals," said Kvitova, 30, who was beaten by eventual champion Maria Sharapova when she made the same stage in 2012. "After my last match, I was emotional to be in the quarter-finals. Now I am in the semis. I never imagined this would happen after everything that has happened. This is my lucky place." It was Paris where Kvitova made her comeback in 2017 after spending six months recovering from a terrifying knife attack at her home in December 2016.

Special victory for Sofia



Sofia Kenin returns to Danielle Collins in Paris yesterday. pic/AFP

Meanwhile, fourth seed Kenin moved two wins from a second Grand Slam title of 2020 when she defeated Collins, 26, on the back of 38 winners, out-hitting her rival who had arrived in the Last 8 having unleashed a tournament total of 140. "It's really special to be in the semi-finals for the first time. I'm super happy," said Kenin.

Osaka inspires Swiatek

Earlier, Iga Swiatek said she drew inspiration from US Open winner Naomi Osaka after sweeping into the semi-finals on Tuesday by ending the run of Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan. The Polish teenager followed up her emphatic win over top seed Simona Halep by defeating Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 to set up a meeting with Argentina's Nadia Podoroska.

