French Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal threaten Novak Djokovic's bid for historic Slam

tennis

However, a returning Roger Federer and rejuvenated Rafael Nadal will once again stand in his way

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic can become only the second man in history to have twice held all four Grand Slam titles at the same time with victory at the French Open. However, a returning Roger Federer and rejuvenated Rafael Nadal will once again stand in his way.

World No. 1 Djokovic completed his first private stranglehold of all four Slams with victory at Roland Garros in 2016. Having clinched the 2018 Wimbledon and US Open titles and then a seventh Australian Open crown in January this year, the Serb is tantalisingly close to another 'Djoko Slam'.

Federer and Nadal, with 20 and 17 career Grand Slam titles each respectively, may be ahead of 15-time major winner Djokovic in total hauls and have also completed career Slams.

Earlier, Rafael Nadal said that he can't wait to compete at Roland Garros.

"I am going to be there with time enough, as always," said Nadal, 32, who wants to capture a 12th trophy in Paris. "I'm going to repeat my normal routines. For sure I can't wait to be there and have the feeling, see the stadium, watch all the new great things that Roland Garros is doing," the 17-time Grand Slam winner said of the rebuilt Philippe Chatrier Centre Court.

"I saw a picture. Looks great. Still open, still not closed. Is a different stadium, but the feeling probably will not be very different. This year, I don't see a big difference. The wind is going to be the same as always. Court is still big." His first title this season, and particularly on his favourite clay surface, is a huge boost for the Spaniard.

