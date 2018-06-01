French Open: Yuki-Sharan in second round; Bopanna-Edouard progress too

Bhambri and Sharan, who had also teamed up at the inaugural Maharashtra Open, sent Raja and Martin packing with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win in the opening round of the clay court Grand Slam.



Yuki Bhambri

The Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan advanced to the men's doubles second round of the French Open at Roland Garros after blunting the challenge of Fabrice Martin and Purav Raja.

They talented Indians next face second seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic, the Austrian-Croatian duo. Another Indian in the second round is Rohan Bopanna, with his partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin. The 13th seeded Indo-French pair are up against the local team of Benjamin Bonzi and Gregoire Jacq.

