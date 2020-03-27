French tennis babe Kristina Mladenovic is learning how to cook during lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic has given an opportunity to pursue other skills or hobbies which usually are not possible due to tight schedules. Aiming to make the most of self-isolation, French tennis star Kristina Mladenovic is eager to learn how to cook amidst other activities.

"I am at home with my family and friends. We are enjoying each other's company, playing different games and doing activities together. I am also doing things I don't have time for like improving my terrible cooking skills, reading, studying," she said in an Instagram post.

"I also watch Netflix. I can't play at the moment. Obviously, I do workouts every day because I want to stay healthy and fit. I would like to make these difficult times fun as much as I can for you. So, please don't hesitate to contact me to post more content. Stay at home, stay safe," she concluded in a video post.

Kristina Mladenovic, nicknamed Kiki, is amongst the top French tennis players of today. Kristina Mladenovic had also peaked at number one in the WTA rankings back in October 2017. Her current WTA ranking is 39. Kristina Mladenovic has managed to enter the quarterfinals in the French Open and US Open, her best so far. However, she has played much better in the doubles division winning the Australian Open and French Open on two occasions each. Kristina Mladenovic also reached the finals of the Wimbledon and US Open.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates