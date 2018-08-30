Frenchman who is in Mumbai for weight loss meets his 'dream girl' Alia Bhatt

national

Frenchman Chenais, in Mumbai for his weight loss procedure, is over the moon after meeting his 'dream girl' Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt with Kevin Chenais

Frenchman Kevin Chenais aka Krishna Kapoor's, 27, Bollywood fantasy continues to live on. After striking a pose like megastar Shah Rukh Khan following his almost 100-kg weight loss, Chenais on Tuesday had the opportunity to meet his 'dream girl', actor Alia Bhatt.

Speaking about the meeting, Kapoor said, "My greatest dream has come true. Finally met the dream girl herself - Alia Bhatt. She is not only a talented actress but is also very kind. I am thankful to her for taking time out of her busy schedule to meet me. The thought and possibility of seeing you again will motivate me to keep going and make me stronger than ever. At our next meeting, I'll strike the Shahrukh Khan pose!" When mid-day contacted Bhatt's spokesperson, they confirmed the meeting but refused to make an official comment from the actor about it.

In 'The Frenchman lost 90 kg and lifts 300 kg,' on August 23, mid-day had reported about how Chenais has been losing weight with the motivation to pose like Khan. He's undergoing a weight loss procedure under the supervision of renowned bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, and has lost around 100 kg from his former 300 kg weight to now weigh 205 kg.

