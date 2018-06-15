Friday fertility fundas: How safe is it for an older woman to conceive?

Our experts answer all your questions related to fertility and pregnancy

Fertility is a topic that most people shy away from talking about. But when it comes to burning questions that you are just too shy to ask someone face to face, we have the answers for you by Dr Anagha Karkhanis, IVF Specialist and Director, Cocoon Fertility

Off late, older couples are hoping to have a child, especially older women. How safe is it for an older woman to conceive? What are the risk factors associated with the kind of pregnancy?

The trend of older women conceiving is getting more prominent. Everyone is aware of the ticking biological clock. As a woman ages, her eggs age with her subsequently diminishing in quality and quantity. There are certain risk factors involved in older women who are trying to conceive:

The risk of miscarriage is higher: When you get older, there is a decrease in the quality of eggs, combined with increased risk of chronic medical conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes could increase risk of miscarriage.

It might take longer to get pregnant: As you reach your mid to late 30s, your eggs decrease in quantity and quality, Also, older women’s eggs aren’t fertilised as easily as that of younger women. If you are older than age 35 and haven’t been able to conceive, you should visit a fertility expert for further advice.

You’re more likely to develop high blood pressure during pregnancy: High blood pressure is more common in older women and older mothers are at a risk of pre ecclampsia. Women that are affected thus, might have to deliver before their due date to avoid serious complications.

You’re more likely to have a low birth weight baby and a premature birth. Premature babies, especially those born earliest, often have medical problems.

