Friendship Day 2020: Tweeple go overdrive as they celebrate the bond amid COVID-19

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 20:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In 1998, Nane Annanm wife of UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan announced Winnie the Pooh as the world's Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations in honour of friendship day

Picture/Twitter Subrat_Kanoongo
Picture/Twitter Subrat_Kanoongo

While the whole world celebrated International Friendship Day 2020 on July 30, people in India are celebrating friendship day today. Every year, Friendship Day is observed in India on the first Sunday of August. On this day, people celebrate the beautiful bond of friendships by exchanging gifts, catching up with friends, and spend their day by cherishing old memories.

Friendship Day is one of the most awaited events of the year as people wait to celebrate the day with their friends with whom they have special memories. This year, friendship day is celebrated on August 2. While different countries observe the day of different days, India celebrates the special day on the first Sunday of August.

History

International Friendship Day was first proposed in the year 1958 and celebrate across the globe. Since then, it has become a tradition to celebrate friends and friendship every year. The General Assembly of the United Nations in 2011 made declared July 30 as the official day to celebrate friendship day worldwide.

Did you know? Friendship Day is believed to have originated Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards in 1930. In 1998, Nane Annanm wife of UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan announced Winnie the Pooh as the world's Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations in honour of friendship day.

Back then, friendship day was celebrated by exchanging greeting cards and tying friendship bans but over the years, the celebrations have changed. Today, friendship day is popularly celebrated in films and on social media. While last year people could meet and celebrate the day, this year due to the COVID-19 crisis, the friendship day celebration will be a digital one.

On Sunday morning, people took to Twitter to celebrate friendship day and soon #HappyFriendshipDay2020 and #FriendsForever started to trend.

Here's how Tweeple celebrated friendship day:

While many shared pictures and quotes, some even asked their friends to stay safe amid the global pandemic.

Defining what true friends are like?

Some user also shared hilarious memes on friendship day.

So how are you celebrating friendship day this year?

