This Friendship day, here's a list of inseparable buddies from our favourite TV Series

What would we do without our besties? We've had our adventures and they are a little bit more interesting because they’ve been with our favourite people in the world. Our best friends have been there through it all with us — the road trips, the reckless nights, and the rent bills because now that we're all grown up that's a thing. Whether it's with a wacky neighbour, a roommate, or a co-worker, strong friendships are the heart of some of our favourite television shows. Romantic interests may come and go, but the dynamic between our favourite characters and their closest pals is the secret to how successful they are.

While you may not be solving Crime like Jake and Charles or creating history with your research like Sheldon and Leonard, we’re sure you have a Joey to your Chandler or Abbi to your Ilana. From mysteries to comedies, we’re sure you’ll relate to some of the most famous friendships on television.

So this Friendships Day, we present ten of the most heart-warming friendships from popular shows that will keep you coming back for more:

Joey and Chandler – F.R.I.E.N.D.S

If 2 people have proved time and again that nothing can get in between their friendship, it has to be Chandler and Joey. Even when Chandler kissed Kathy and when Joey got inside the entertainment centre causing them to get robbed, they eventually forgive each other and want only what is the best for the other. Joey moving out during Days of our Lives, Chandler buying the big white horse, Chandler moving in with Monica and Joey keeping Chandler and Monica’s secret are just some of the most beautiful moments from their friendship reel. Could two friends love each other more? The answer is no because Joey and Chandler will forever be "best buds." Join their friendship journey on Comedy Central.

Lorelai and Sookie – Gilmore Girls

Who wouldn't want a best friend who cooks amazing food for you to eat while you gossip about anything and everything? We should all be so lucky to have a Sookie in our lives. While they met each other through years of working in the same establishment, their bond grew so thick that even their dream was to continue working together by opening their inn! Who wouldn’t love to work with their A-team all the time? Catch the quirky friends live their dream on Netflix

Sheldon and Leonard – The Big Bang Theory

Leonard and Sheldon’s friendship was always the backbone of the friend circle in The Big Bang Theory. Their friendship never fizzled out of interest over the twelve years we saw them together. Starting as roommates, the two grew close. Sheldon and Leonard had been living together for long enough for Sheldon to be almost entirely dependent on Leonard, and for Leonard to be utterly numb to Sheldon’s wild requests. But theirs is a friendship we’d all love to have – staying friends with someone even after knowing how they can be. Tune in to Comedy Central and catch the bickering friends get through life with each other’s help.

Jake and Charles – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The relationships between the officers at the Brooklyn’s Ninety-ninth precinct is responsible for some of the funniest and most sentimental moments of the show — but the friendship between Jake and Boyle is a fan favourite. Is there anything better than an awe-inspiring, perfect, majestic bromance? Maybe that's part of the reason we're so obsessed with Brooklyn Nine-Nine's bromance between Jake Peralta and Charles Boyle, a.k.a. "The Night Boyz." They support each others’ weird habits and traits while encouraging each other to be the best version of themselves. Catch the best friends on Comedy Central.

Abbi and Ilana – Broad City

Like most iconic TV duos, Ilana and Abbi’s personalities complement each other. Ilana is the "wild" one: Cheerful, pansexual, highly flexible, up for anything, anytime. Abbi is more strategic: a creative but anxious over-thinker whose concerns were often calmed by her best friend's constant support. Together, they deal with the best and worst of New York City, including roommates whose boyfriends crash on the couch rent-free, bosses who expect them to work, subway misadventures, and (of course) bed bugs. Head over to Voot Select today and watch how they don’t let anything get in the way of their friendship.

Will and Grace – Will and Grace

Will and Grace; you can't have one without the other. They are roommates and best friends; not only do they have one of the best friendships on television, but they have been friends for so long they’ve become like a family to one another. The fact that the two have opposite personalities seems to make their friendship work, as they somehow balance each other out. Tune in to Comedy Central and watch the duo get through thick and thin.

