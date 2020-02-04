From 1942: A Love Story to Shikara: Leading ladies of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's timeless love stories meet!

The two leading ladies of two ageless love stories, both directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra had the chance meeting at the first-ever star-studded screening of director's upcoming release, Shikara. Both, Manisha Koirala and Sadia, the leading actors from 1942: A Love Story and Shikara, respectively met which totally made it a sight to behold. Both the storylines were embedded in the conflict-ridden times.

Interestingly, Manisha Koirala was moved by the heart-wrenching story and realistic portrayal in Shikara.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1994 release, 1942: A Love Story had Manisha Koirala portray the character of Rajeshwari "Rajjo" Pathak. The romance in the film was shown developing in spite of the political and social unrest at the time. That is exactly what Sadia's character brings to the screen with Shikara which is all set to release this Friday. With the parallels of two romances blooming in the worst of the times, makes the director's storyline ageless with the essence of timeless love stories.

Shikara is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's own life and a tribute by the director to his mother, 'Shikara' brings back the untold story of Kashmiri pandits from the valley of 1990 and has 40,000 real migrants act in the film.

The trailer of the film has garnered immense appreciation from all across. Loved for its subject, straight out of the books of history to every other asset that has enthralled us with its authentic approach to the culture of Kashmiri Pandits, Shikara is being hailed as an important movie.

Shikara is all set to release on February 7, 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

