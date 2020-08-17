From 20 Lakh, India crosses 26 Lakh Covid cases in nine days

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,42,344 with a single-day spike of 63,490 infections, while the total number of recoveries rose to 19,09,541 pushing the recovery rate to 71.91 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to Coronavirus infection climbed to 50,951 with 944 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new cases of the infection. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.93 per cent.

There are 6,77,444 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 26.16 per cent of the total caseload in the country. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15 with 7,46,608 samples being tested on Saturday. Of the 944 fresh deaths reported, 322 are from Maharashtra, 127 from Tamil Nadu, 114 from Karnataka, 87 from Andhra Pradesh, 58 each from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, 40 from Punjab, 19 from Gujarat, 16 from Rajasthan, 13 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 each from Delhi and Haryana.

Parrikar's son tests COVID-19 positive

Former defence minister and late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar's elder son Utpal was on Sunday hospitalised after he tested positive for Coronavirus. "On the advice of doctors and to take proper line of treatment, I've got admitted to hospital. Thank you everyone for the wishes," tweeted Utpal Parrikar, who is also a member of the state Bharatiya Janata Party executive committee.

Vistara to start int'l flight operations

Private carrier Vistara is likely to start flight operations between India and the UK, Germany and France under the bilateral air bubble arrangements that have been signed with these countries, sources in the aviation industry said on Sunday. Earlier this month, India and the UK signed a bilateral air pact, under which the airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions. India had signed similar bilateral pacts with Germany and France in July.

