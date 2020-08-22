From Delhi to London in bus: Travel company announces trip for May 2021

What if someone told you that you can take a bus from Delhi to London? It would be difficult to believe, but it is true. A travel company’s post on Instagram, announcing a 70-day bus trip from Delhi to London, has piqued the netizens’ interest to know more about it.

Announcing the most epic journey in the world, the company Adventures Overland shared more details of the trip. “The first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi, India and London, United Kingdom as part of which you will be travelling through 18 countries, covering 20,000 km in 70 days,” the travel company said in the post.

According to the official website of the company, the trip will begin in India and end in the United Kingdom. During the trip, travellers can visit Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Germany, Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Moreover, the trip will commence on May 2021.

Shared a week ago, the post has generated curiosity among netizens with many asking questions about it and wishing how they could go for the trip. Some also said that they cannot wait for 2021 to arrive.

“Memorable trip it would be,” said a user. A curious user asked in the comments, “Great idea I would like to know how much they will charge?? One more funny thing for How many countries visa we have to get.”

What do you think about the trip?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news