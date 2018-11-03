From Karan Johar to Akshay Kumar, celebs praise Shah Rukh Khan's Zero trailer

bollywood

In the trailer, Shah Rukh is seen trying to woo Anushka Sharma, a scientist who moves around in a customised wheelchair. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is a ravishing superstar who loves the bottle and Bauua equally, it seems

Zero poster

Ever since the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero has released, not only fans but also Bollywood celebs have also been taking to their social media to shower love on the lead trio and applaud them for their spectacular performance.

The trailer has garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience and critics so much so that it has gone ahead to mark more than 37.5 mn views in less than 24 hours!

Let's take a look at all the B-town celebs who went all out about Zero trailer

Aamir Khan who watched the trailer a day before it's release shared, "Absolutely superb trailer!".

Claiming that the trailer is a blockbuster, Karan Johar wrote, "The trailer of #ZERO has BLOCKBUSTER written all over!!!! The fantastic @iamsrk in the most endearing character of his career! The always brilliant and soulful @AnushkaSharma and watch out for the intro shot of #KatrinaKaif and her impact in the trailer!!! This ones a whopper!"

The trailer of #ZERO has BLOCKBUSTER written all over!!!! The fantastic @iamsrk in the most endearing character of his career! The always brilliant and soulful @AnushkaSharma and watch out for the intro shot of #KatrinaKaif and her impact in the trailer!!! This ones a whopper! â¤ï¸ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2018

Akshay Kumar shared, "Dear @iamsrk, firstly wishing you a very happy birthday and secondly huge congratulations in advance...saw the #ZeroTrailer and loved it! Superbly packaged, has blockbuster written all over it! Really looking forward to the film'.

Dear @iamsrk, firstly wishing you a very happy birthday and secondly huge congratulations in advance...saw the #ZeroTrailer and loved it! Superbly packaged, has blockbuster written all over it! Really looking forward to the film. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 2, 2018

Madhuri Dixit, who has shared the screen space with SRK several times, tweeted, "Happy Birthday @iamsrk! #ZeroTrailer is the perfect return gift for your fans. Wishing you all the love & success. I hope you have a wonderful year ahead!"

Happy Birthday @iamsrk! â¤ #ZeroTrailer is the perfect return gift for your fans. Wishing you all the love & success. I hope you have a wonderful year ahead! â¨ð — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt wrote, "This is so so special you guys are just magical! @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif Can't wait to see this one!!! #ZEROTRAILER."

This is so so special â¤ï¸ð« you guys are just magical! @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif ðððð Can't wait to see this one!!! #ZEROTRAILER https://t.co/Z0iA4e0p93 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 2, 2018

In the trailer, Shah Rukh is seen trying to woo Anushka Sharma, a scientist who moves around in a customised wheelchair. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is a ravishing superstar who loves the bottle and Bauua equally, it seems.

Born to a wealthy family and raised in an environment of affluence and indulgence, Bauua was never failed by Meerut or its people. But when he meets two women (Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma), his experiences with these women take him on a journey to complete his 'incompleteness' and broaden his horizons to find a purpose he never knew he had.

The Aanand L Rai directorial is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited films of the year. Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar, Zero has got cinema lovers across quarters excited.

Zero presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, Zero presents a unique as well as rooted story. Bringing back the super hit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero offers interesting performances with an unconventional storyline.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

Also Read: Trailer Of Shah Rukh Khan's Most-Awaited Zero Out Now!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates