From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, celebrities shower Sonam K Ahuja with wishes on her 35th birthday

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating her 35th birthday today on June 9. If you go to her Instagram account, her stories are flooded with celebration pictures and videos, and also wishes from her industry friends and family.

One of the most adorable wishes came from Kareena Kapoor Khan, who posted a picture with the actress who was dressed in a gorgeous wedding dress. Have a look at her post and caption right here:

Next in line was Anushka Sharma! Sharing a throwback picture where the two lovely ladies could be seen sharing their contagious smile, Sharma's post was indeed unmissable:

Karan Johar also posted a throwback picture with the actress and both of them were looking fantastic in their traditional attires, establishing major fashion goals. Take a look:

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted two breathtaking and beautiful throwback pictures of the actress and Kapoor nailed both her looks, one from a photo-shoot and the other from a ramp-walk:

And lastly, her sister Rhea Kapoor shared a picture where the birthday girl could be seen blowing candles and bringing in her 35th birthday in style:

The actress has been a part of the Hindi Film industry for the last 13 years. Starting her journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, she has been a part of films like Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, and Players. There came a time when she delivered one successful film after another. Starting from Raanjhanaa in 2013, she had Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Pad Man, and Veere Di Wedding.

Last seen in 2019's The Zoya Factor, she's now gearing up with Sujoy Ghosh for the remake of Blind.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news