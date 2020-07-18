From Lust in Aitraaz to Love in Bajirao Mastani, how Priyanka Chopra channeled different emotions in her films

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with The Hero- Love Story of A Spy in 2003 and in the same month did Andaaz. Neither of them were lead roles, but she couldn't be ignored. There was something special about her screen persona that could not be neglected. As years passed, she became a massive movie star with impressive and incredible acting talent.

Today, she's a global icon, signing some major Hollywood projects and basking in the glory of her well-deserved fame and fortune. But what still resonates with a lot of people is her ability to channel nearly all the emotions in her films through different characters and narratives. Chopra is one star that has nearly mastered all the emotions in her career in the last 17 years.

Here are some of them:

1. Lust- Aitraaz (2004)

Aitraaz was Chopra's breakthrough role and a quite breathtaking one. She played Sonia, a seductive young woman with the desire to succeed overnight. She could be described as a gold-digger! The film was inspired by the Hollywood thriller Disclosure, the erotica may not have been as titillating as it was in the original, but there was some fun to be had in witnessing Chopra going all unapologetic and unabashed in this character-driven by lust- for power, for money, and for the carnal appetite!

2. Ego- Fashion (2008)

Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion pretty much mirrored the glamour industry and its glittery people. But as the narrative proceeded, we began to sense this was just a facade. Priyanka Chopra came from a small town to become a Supermodel, and she did. As success began to fall on her feet, self-conceit and ego began to crawl into her head. Who said it's only the insiders in this industry that have to be ruthless?

3. Love- Kaminey (2009) and Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's worlds of romance are like chalk and cheese. One is fond of grandeur and the other revels in grit, and yet, there's something poetic about the way they stage the passion between their leads. The link that connects Kaminey and Bajirao Mastani is obviously Chopra. One was a story of a couple struggling to make ends meet and the other a historic saga about a warrior and his gorgeous wife. Both had gratifying scenes of intimacy, filmed with care and charm, and both Bhardwaj and Bhansali gave Chopra characters she could fall in love with, and not just make us fall in love with them!

4. Rage- 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

The rage that Vishal Bhardwaj staged in Kaminey was only amplified in 7 Khoon Maaf, his second collaboration with Chopra. Spanning over years, this was a tale of a woman longing for love. The inspiration was not Shakespeare this time around but the story was woven with tragic outcomes and traumatic finales. Chopra played Susanna, and for her, death was the only punishment for breaking her heart. She married as many as seven men, and all of them became victims of her murderous rage, hence the title! She was not the villain of the story, the blunders of her husbands were!

5. Warmth- Barfi! (2012)

Jhilmill is a character that can go completely off the mark if in the hands of an incorrect filmmaker and an incompetent actor. Neither of that happened in Barfi, directed by Anurag Basu. This sweet and charming film wasn't as much about its plot as much as it was about the bond the characters in the comedy shared. Chopra played Jhilmil, an autistic girl who befriends our deaf-and-mute protagonist. Their moments of togetherness were enough to infuse warmth and gentleness into the story that was already titled after a sweet. How sweet!

6. Anger- Jai Gangaajal (2016)

We have often seen male cops and their fury and frustrations over the stench of the system and their battles with the people in power. Prakash Jha placed a female cop this time and how she takes on the authority filled with anger. It was only after this film that Chopra forayed into the West to become a global icon, but before leaving for Hollywood, she showed Bollywood how women can be as brutal and badass as the Singhams and the Simmbas.

7. Despair- The Sky Is Pink (2019)

She came back to Bollywood with this moving drama curiously titled The Sky Is Pink. She played the role of a mother who has an ailing daughter. We do see Chopra's love story with her husband (Farhan Akhtar) but it was largely a film about Zaira Wasim. The film showed the desperation of a mother without being melodramatic, something most of the Hindi films succumb to for a wider emotional connect!

Also Read: Nick Jonas Wishes Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday In The Most Loveable Way!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news